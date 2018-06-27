Comments
MODESTO (CBS13) – Police have arrested a man suspected of trying to kidnap a teenage girl in Modesto.
The incident happened Tuesday around 4 p.m.
Modesto police say a 14-year-old girl was walking along Tokay Avenue when a man in a car drove up to her. The man then allegedly grabbed her.
The girl was able to break out of the man’s grasp and run away. She called police and was able to give officers a good description of the man’s car.
Officers soon spotted the suspect’s car in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center. The suspect, 41-year-old Ceres resident Sandeep Singh, was arrested.
Singh is facing charges of kidnapping. He’s been booked at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.