MODESTO (CBS13) – Police have arrested a man suspected of trying to kidnap a teenage girl in Modesto.

The incident happened Tuesday around 4 p.m.

Modesto police say a 14-year-old girl was walking along Tokay Avenue when a man in a car drove up to her. The man then allegedly grabbed her.

A 41-year-old man from Ceres has been arrested for attempting to kidnap a teenage girl in #Modesto – Detectives say, the suspect approached the victim in a car and attempted to grab her. She was able to break free and run away. — Carlos Correa (@CarlosCorrea2) June 27, 2018

The girl was able to break out of the man’s grasp and run away. She called police and was able to give officers a good description of the man’s car.

Officers soon spotted the suspect’s car in the parking lot of a nearby shopping center. The suspect, 41-year-old Ceres resident Sandeep Singh, was arrested.

Singh is facing charges of kidnapping. He’s been booked at the Stanislaus County Public Safety Center.