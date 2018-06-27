SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One man has died after a car crashed into a North Sacramento home late Tuesday night.

Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene along Morell Street, near Azusa Street, just after 11 p.m. Witnesses reported that a car had crashed into a building – and gunshots were also reported to have been heard in the area.

Officers who responded found injured men. One of the men was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The other man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, police say.

Detectives are still investigating what caused the injuries and if the reported gunshots are related to the crash.

The identities of the men have not been released at this point.