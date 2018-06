SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A grass fire burned into an auto yard, burning dozens of vehicles.

The fire was burning in the area of Florin Road and McComber Street.

Sac Metro Fire responding to Florin and McComber for fire at junkyard igniting 20-30 cars. pic.twitter.com/e9g5HKcvlh — stevelarge (@largesteven) June 28, 2018

Fire crews say 20 to 30 vehicles burned in a nearby auto yard.

Crews were able to get a handle on the blaze around 7:15 p.m.