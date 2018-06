Girl Declared Brain Dead After 2013 Tonsillectomy DiesThe Bay Area teen at the center of a debate over when a person is officially declared dead has died.

Man Drowns After Saving Son From American RiverThe father of three from Vacaville, who couldn't swim, jumped into the American River to save his 8-year-old who slipped in from the shore.

CHP Searching For SUV Driver Who Caused Crash On Highway 65 In RocklinAuthorities are looking for an SUV that looks to have caused a crash on Highway 65 in Rocklin early Thursday afternoon.

Three New Traffic Laws Take Effect July 1st, DMV SaysStarting July 1 buses must have seatbelts, and drivers with passengers for hire can't have a blood alcohol concentration of 0.04%, DMV says.

Man Tries To Call Police On BART Passenger Eating Burrito On TrainA video posted on social media showing one Bay Area BART passenger ask for police assistance over a man eating a burrito on the train has gone viral.

Elderly Ice Cream Vendor Pistol-Whipped, Robbed In StocktonStanislaus Street in Stockton is a familiar road for Margarito Zuniga. He’s done plenty of business here and has never feared for his life, until recently.

7 Men Accused Of Groping Girls At Roseville Water Park Won't Be ChargedThe Placer County District Attorney's Office will not be charging the seven men who were arrested and accused of working together to grope girls at a Roseville water park.

As Toys “R” Us Closes For Good, Workers Campaign For SeveranceAdvocates say 33,000 Toys "R" Us workers should be entitled to $75 million in severance to help pay the bills while they look for look for another job.

Man With Alzheimer's Gets His Birthday Wish Granted In A Yellow CorvetteFrank Marhekfa has wanted to ride in a yellow Corvette for decades since he crashed his Corvette about 50 years ago, and he got to Thursday.

Siblings Diagnosed With Brain Tumor Within Two Weeks Of Each OtherIt’s a medical mystery that has a South Bay family puzzled. And understandably anxious.