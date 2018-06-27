  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:South Lake Tahoe

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) – Police are investigating after a bicycle rider was killed in a hit-and-run early Wednesday morning.

The scene was along Highway 50, west of the Upper Truckee River.

California Highway Patrol’s South Lake Tahoe division says officers responded to the scene around 5:30 a.m. and found an unresponsive man in the roadway. A damaged bicycle was also found nearby.

The man was soon pronounced dead.

It appears a vehicle traveling eastbound on Highway 50 hit the man. The driver took off.

Investigators say no one, at this point, has come forward saying they saw the crash. No description of the suspect’s car has been given.

Anyone with information relevant to the investigation is asked to contact CHP South Lake Tahoe.

