Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Authorities in Stockton are asking for help in finding a girl who’s been missing since last week.

Stockton police say 16-year-old Andrea Barrios left her southwest Stockton home last Friday and boarded the ACE Train to Livermore. After arriving in Livermore around 7:45 a.m. that day, she has not been seen since.

Police say Barrios’ phone is off and family has not been able to contact her.

Barrios is said to suffer from a medical condition that may require treatment, police say.

She was last seen wearing a baggy gray sweatshirt, black leggings and black shoes. She also had a backpack and suitcase with her when she went missing.

Anyone who sees Barrios or knows where she might be is asked to call Stockton police at (209) 937-7911.

