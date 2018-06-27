  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton are looking for two men who robbed an ice cream vendor.

The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday near South Stanislaus and East Worth streets.

Stockton police say an elderly man was selling ice cream in the area when a young man went up to him. The young man told the vendor to give up his stuff and then hit him with a handgun.

The suspect took off after getting some property.

Police say they’re looking for two men believed to be in their 20s connected to the incident.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s