SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A number of are unions speaking out against today’s Supreme Court’s decision in what they’re calling a tough defeat against hard-working employees. But critics are calling it a victory for free speech.

The Supreme Court struck down a 41-year-old decision that allowed states to require public employees to pay fees to unions that represent them. Now government workers cannot be forced to contribute to unions to help pay for collective bargaining.

An Illinois government worker, Mark Janus, brought the lawsuit and he said the decision is “a victory for working people across the country.”

In Downtown Sacramento, Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other elected officials said they’re disheartened by today’s ruling and ready for a fight. The officials were joined by union backers and members at Sacramento Fire Station #5 today.

Steinberg told those gathered that the decision is unfair to workers who receive solid benefits both on the job and in retirement because unions are working on their behalf.

Union leaders alleged this Supreme Court decision was backed by rich and powerful billionaires and corporate elite.

“It’s another attempt by the rich and powerful to take away working people’s freedom, to stand together and negotiate a fair return on work are wages, decent benefits, safe working conditions and a chance to retire with dignity,” Fabrizio Sasso of the AFL-CIO said.