  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:freeway, Los Angeles, standoff

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man wearing only boxer briefs and tennis shoes snarled rush-hour traffic in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday after he climbed a busy freeway sign, hung protest posters, danced repeatedly and apparently mocked his would-be rescuers.

Reporters and passers-by shot videos of the man’s antics as he climbed around and on the freeway sign, eluding firefighters wearing harnesses and police officers trying to get him down.

 

The man, who identified himself as “Dephree,” did various dances and the strongman pose as traffic backed up for miles on State Route 110. He hung signs that read “Dephree,” ”Fight pollution, not each other” and “Give a hoot, don’t pollute.”

The southbound lanes of the freeway were closed as firefighters placed inflatables underneath the man and extended ladders to him. The traffic snarl spread onto connecting freeways and surface streets and workers in nearby buildings stopped to watch the events unfold.

Cars passing on the other side of the freeway at times honked at the man and one even shouted to police: “Shoot him!”

The standoff ended when the man eventually did a backflip off the freeway sign down to an inflatable below. He was unhurt and quickly arrested.

flip off sign Watch: L.A. Freeway Sign Climber Ends Traffic Jam With Backflip Onto Crash Pad

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s