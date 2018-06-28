AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — An Amador County man with Alzheimer’s disease is getting his birthday wish, thanks to his wife and the River City Corvette Club.

Frank Marhekfa has wanted to ride in a yellow Corvette for decades since he crashed his Corvette about 50 years ago. He turned 79 on Thursday and had no idea there was going to be a yellow Corvette waiting to take him on a cruise.

“I love you,” said Frank Marhekfa to his wife, Candace, as he gave her a kiss.

Candace Marhefka is planning the ultimate birthday surprise for her husband, Frank.

“The only thing he has asked for is a yellow Corvette,” said Candace.

Frank owned a 1957 model Corvette but was in a major accident in 1963. Since then, it’s been his mission to ride in another Corvette.

Candace couldn’t afford to buy her husband one, so she began searching for drivers who could make Frank’s wish come true.

Sacramento’s River City Corvette Club heard about the request and stepped in to help.

“It was kind of a strange wish to get a ride in a yellow Corvette, I’m glad that I can help,” said Bob Blum, who owns a 2016 model yellow Corvette.

Bob Blum’s mom was also diagnosed with Dementia, and he knows how much it would mean for Frank to take a spin in his hot ride.

But first, Frank had to dress the part. He received a yellow Corvette hat after his birthday lunch, but it wasn’t until he walked outside that he saw his big surprise.

“Oh, boy!” exclaimed Frank.

His dream ride was waiting for him in the parking lot. Blum took Frank on a cruise through Amador County, his hands waving in the air, every time Blum revved the engine.

“When we get home this evening he may forget a lot of it, but I plan on having pictures to document the event and videos,” Candace said.

Candace hopes the surprise cruise will create a lasting memory for her husband.

“My hear was just pounding like that!” said Frank, after the cruise ended.

It was a decades-long desire, now fulfilled through the generosity of another Corvette enthusiast.

Candace also hopes to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s disease in Amador County, an area with a large population of senior citizens.