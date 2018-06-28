SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A 29-year-old man was arrested Tuesday on charges related to the possession of over 600 obscene images depicting a minor in a sexual act, Sacramento County Sheriffs Department said.

Detectives from the Sacramento Valley High Tech Crimes Task Force, Internet Crimes Against Children Bureau arrested Jordan Vinson of Sacramento and he is currently in custody at the Sacramento County main jail. Vinson is being held on $250,000 bail.

Detectives said that in an investigation beginning in mid-May, they found an IP address that was offering files containing child pornography. After obtaining a search warrant for a residence n South Sacramento, detectives said they located a computer which was determined to be exclusively used by Vinson.

A forensic search of the computer revealed approximately 280 video files of child pornography, with over 100 files depicting children under the age of 12, officials say.

According to detectives, there may be additional victims related to the case in the Bay Area.

Investigators are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Department at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at www.sacsheriff.com or by calling (916) 874-TIPS (8477).