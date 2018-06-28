SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California’s proposal to extend last call until 4 am in several California cities passed the Assembly Committee on Governmental Organization Thursday, putting it one step closer to becoming law.

Senate Bill 905 would require the Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to conduct a pilot program to allow licensed businesses to sell alcohol until 4 am. Currently, the cut-off time is 2 am. The pilot program would start between January 1, 2021, and last until January 2, 2026. It would only cover in select cities: Sacramento, San Francisco, Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Palm Springs, and West Hollywood.

Participating businesses would need to pay a special fee and get permission from the city in order to extend last call. The California Highway Patrol would also need to submit impact reports.

SB 905 already passed the California Senate.

Opponents, including the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and Mothers Against Drunk Driving, argue SB 905 could lead to a “quality of life deterioration” and result in a higher number of DUI-related crashes and deaths. Alcohol Justice states: “This so-called “pilot” will turn most of California’s population into unwitting lab animals.”

Several states do have closing time of 4 am or later: Alaska, Illinois (closing times are up to the decision of counties or towns), New York (Under state law, establishments must stop serving alcohol by 4 a.m.; however, the actual closing time is left up to each of New York’s 62 counties. The 4 a.m. time applies in New

York City, Saratoga Springs, Buffalo, and Albany), Louisiana (24 hours in several parishes), Nevada (24 hours), New Jersey (24 hours in Atlantic City, Brigantine, Absecon, Elwood, Pomona, Smithville, Galloway, and Mullica serve 24 hours).

SB 905 does have the support of the City of Sacramento, among others.

A similar bill failed last year.