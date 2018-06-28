CONCORD (CBS13) – Homeland Security says it has no plans to build a massive detention facility in Concord or anywhere in California.

The city council held a meeting after a leaked draft memo raised the possibility of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station being converted into a migrant housing facility.

We fought this proposal along with our local officials and dedicated community and will continue to fight. It is important not to let our guard down as one tweet can change things. #CA11Pridehttps://t.co/UDD5XIJFRj — Mark DeSaulnier (@RepDeSaulnier) June 27, 2018

According to the reported proposal, up to 47,000 immigrants could be housed in the development.

Even though it was unconfirmed, the possibility sparked outrage and protests – prompting the mayor to write a letter to the Navy opposing the possible facility.

A Time Magazine report named several bases across the country as possible immigrant holding centers. The Concord facility and Camp Pendleton near San Diego were the two sites named in California.