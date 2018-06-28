BREAKING: 4 people killed in shooting at newspaper in Maryland
  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Concord, immigration

CONCORD (CBS13) – Homeland Security says it has no plans to build a massive detention facility in Concord or anywhere in California.

The city council held a meeting after a leaked draft memo raised the possibility of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station being converted into a migrant housing facility.

According to the reported proposal, up to 47,000 immigrants could be housed in the development.

Even though it was unconfirmed, the possibility sparked outrage and protests – prompting the mayor to write a letter to the Navy opposing the possible facility.

A Time Magazine report named several bases across the country as possible immigrant holding centers. The Concord facility and Camp Pendleton near San Diego were the two sites named in California.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s