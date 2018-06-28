  • CBS13On Air

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Californians will vote in November on whether the state should move toward stopping the twice-yearly process of changing the clocks.

A bill signed Thursday by Gov. Jerry Brown will put a measure on the November ballot moving the state toward permanent daylight saving time.

Passage by voters wouldn’t immediately stop the practice. Instead, it gives lawmakers the power to make the change if Congress allows it.

Daylight saving time begins on the second Sunday of March, when clocks move ahead by one hour to allow for more daylight in the evening and less in the morning. Clocks move back an hour on the first Sunday in November.

Arizona and Hawaii do not switch the clocks.

