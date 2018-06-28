LODI (CBS13) — The riverbanks at Lodi Lake Park have been eroding over the past 20 years, and now money from the recently passed state budget will finally help the city fix it.

Gov. Jerry Brown set aside $1.1 million to fight erosion at the park.

Nestled within Lodi’s city limits, the sparkling waters of the Mokelumne River meet the shores of Lodi Lake park, but just around the riverbend, the banks near the lake are washing away.

City spokesman Jeff Hood says about 16 feet of the park has eroded over the last 20 years, causing a wall near the outdoor amphitheater to collapse.

The city wasn’t expecting the much-needed help from the state. Now it’s looking at possible solutions, including building up retaining walls.

While $1 million can’t fix everything, Hood says it’s the leg-up the city has been hoping for.

Repairs likely won’e be started until February, when the Woodbridge Irrigation District lowers the dam, lowering the river levels. That would give engineers the space to get work done.