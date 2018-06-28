SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — In preparation for the Fourth of July, a group of Sacramento agencies wants to remind everyone that even the safest fireworks can be destructive and potentially deadly.

Safe and sane fireworks went on sale Thursday and just before opening, a group of local agencies got together to send out a safety message to residents, reminding them of the dangers of illegal fireworks and how to spot them.

Authorities say fireworks booths including TNT, Phantom, and Discount Fireworks sell legal and sane fireworks. Local authorities are cracking down on illegal fireworks as the holiday nears. Those illegal fireworks include bottle rockets, M80’s, and even sparklers if they’re bigger than 10 inches in length.

Fireworks have the state fire marshall’s seal to be considered safe in California.

Fire officials said last week that a 10-acre fire in Elk Grove was started by illegal fireworks before being doused by firefighters

Fire investigators said they’re seeing a trend in the number of illegal fireworks in the state.

“A couple weeks ago, there was a 50,000-pound seizure, and that was huge,” said Steve Johnson, Sac Metro Fire Investigator.

Officials are reminding people to not only choose safe and sane fireworks but to keep the fireworks a good distance from anything combustible and also dispose of them properly.

Sac Metro Fire officials recommended soaking used fireworks in water for 24 hours before disposing of them. This is crucial especially with the red flag warnings across Northern California.

The Sacramento District Attorney’s office is also warning that it will seek state prison sentences if appropriate for individuals selling, using, or transporting illegal fireworks.