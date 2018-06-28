SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – California soccer fans, here is another reason to root for Mexico on Monday in the World Cup- Bud Light is giving our free beer if Mexico breaks the “Curse of the 5th Game.”

Mexico hasn’t advanced to the 5th game, the Quarterfinal round, since 1986. It was banned from the 1990 World Cup and lost in the Round of 16 in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, and 2014.

It’s once again playing in the Round of 16 during the 2018 World Cup and will battle Brazil on Monday at 7 am.

Bud Light tweeted out a scroll stating: “Soccer fans from the Lands of California- Our King John Barley, the fourth of his name and champion of the Dilly Dilly, has been informed of the great Curse of the 5th game that haunts Team Mexico. But our King does not believe in curses, just like he doesn’t believe in modern medicines or in brunches. Just pick one, breakfast or lunch. So by royal decree, it is announced that should Mexico advance to the Quarterfinals, such a great victory shall be celebrated by him helping ye pay for thy celebratory Bud Lights. If Mexico breaks the curse, more details will come. Best of luck, Mexico, and Dilly Dilly!”

The scroll is written in the style of Bud Light’s popular Dilly Dilly commercials.

Bud Light tweeted the announcement June 9th- at the start of the World Cup.

Mexico was in the tough Group F- the same group as the defending champions, Germany. Mexico recorded a stunning 1-0 victory against the Germans on Father’s Day, June 17. It then beat South Korea 2-1 on June 23, before losing to Sweden 3-0 on June 27. Despite that loss, Mexico registered 6 points in group play and advanced.

Germany was eliminated.

The United States did not qualify for the World Cup.