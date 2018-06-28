  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:Highway 65, Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Authorities are looking for an SUV that looks to have caused a crash on Highway 65 in Rocklin early Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened a little before 2 p.m. just north of the Pleasant Grove Boulevard offramp from northbound Highway 65.

California Highway Patrol’s Auburn division says, according to a witness at the scene, a white SUV served towards a Nissan Altima. The Altima driver tried to avoid the SUV, but the move made the car go out of control and overturn, crashing into a pole.

Officers say the driver of the SUV is still at large.

The driver of the Altima, only identified at this point as a woman, had to be pulled out of the car. She has been taken to the Sutter Roseville hospital with major injuries.

“If you think you may have caused or may have contributed to an accident, the best course of action is to pull over,” said CHP officer David Martinez. “But don’t leave the scene. When you leave the scene, it makes it worse.”

Investigators are still gathering information on the SUV that fled the scene. Any other witnesses who may have seen what led up to the crash are also being asked to come forward.

Only one lane of northbound Highway 65 is open at Pleasant Grove Boulevard for the time being. The road is expected to be re-opened by 4 p.m.

