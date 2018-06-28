YUBA CITY (CBS13) — A car crashed into a home in Yuba City Monday night, and it turns out this is the 4th time this home has been crashed into over the last several years. It was hit twice just in the last 6 months.

“It’s like oh my God hope no one was in there again, and you just pray nobody was killed,” said neighbor Sherry Haskel.

The crash happened late Monday night just before 11 p.m., and no one was hurt. But neighbors in the community were left shaken. Many are now demanding for city officials to do something before a life is lost.

“Every time it happens I’m just kind of left speechless,” said neighbor Vimal Saroya.

The car rammed straight into the side of a home off Cherry Street and Harding. Saroya says he heard a loud boom and feared the worst.

“I saw smoke coming from the house, and I said it happened again,” said Saroya.

He and other neighbors in the community say there have been at least 4 cars that have crashed into this same home. Even after the city put up yellow barricades.

No one was home at the time, because the people who lived there moved out after the last crash in December. They were waiting for repairs to be done, but are now terrified to move back in.

“It went through the barricades, and went completely inside the house—this is the third one I’ve seen,” said Saroya.

“Is this gonna keep happening, what are we gonna do?” Said Herkel.

Herkel says Harding Road is long, narrow, and poorly lit, and drivers come speeding through at night.

“They’re going too fast, they don’t see the stop sign, they don’t realize even with barriers and by the time they see it, don’t see what it is,” said Herkel.

“I think it’s absurd, someone needs to pay attention to these backstreets,” said neighbor Kristin Hernandez.

Each time it’s been a close call

“The first time it narrowly missed the kids’ room, and the second time it narrowly missed the kids’ room again,” said Saroya.

Now neighbors are demanding answers. Many are wanting street lights and speed bumps put in.

“The thing we want to see is anyone hurt, and the city takes this very seriously,” said Darin Gale, spokesperson for Yuba City.

City officials say they are getting ready to take serious action

“First we’re putting in some rumble strips, to help identify that there’s hopefully a stop. Second, there will be some kind of beacon light flashing on the corner. We’ll also be putting in an additional K-rail to provide protection to the residential home that’s there,” said Gale.

He adds, “We’d love to work with property owners if they’d like to install lighting.”

The home is now boarded up and empty with a warning sign on its front door.

“I don’t want this to happen again. Because the next residents that move in, maybe they’re not so lucky.”

Gale says the Public works dept will be out Thursday morning. City and County officials are working together on solutions even considering speed bumps and maybe a flashing stop sign. Many also want to see extra patrols. The sheriff’s department says they are looking into holding a community meeting to get public input.