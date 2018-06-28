  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    11:00 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:02 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Jahi McMath

SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — The teen at the center of a debate over when a person is officially declared dead has died.

The girl’s mother Nailah Winkfield said Thursday that New Jersey doctors declared Jahi McMath dead from excessive bleeding and liver failure after an operation to treat an intestinal issue.

McMath was declared brain dead after a surgery to remove her tonsils in December 2013. Doctors said the surgery would help with Jahi’s sleep apnea, but there were complications during her recovery.

Winkfield refused to accept the conclusion and moved the girl to New Jersey, where she has been kept on life support and received care. The state accommodates religions that don’t recognize brain death.

A judge ordered her kept on life support the following week. Days later though, another judge ruled the child should be taken off of life support, but gave the family time to appeal. The following month, she was moved out of the hospital.

As recently as last September, a judge ruled she may still be technically alive.

Winkfield acknowledged her daughter’s dire medical condition but said her Christian beliefs compelled her to fight for care because the girl occasionally showed physical signs of life by twitching her finger or wriggling her toe.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s