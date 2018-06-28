SACRAMENTO (CBS13/AP) — The teen at the center of a debate over when a person is officially declared dead has died.

The girl’s mother Nailah Winkfield said Thursday that New Jersey doctors declared Jahi McMath dead from excessive bleeding and liver failure after an operation to treat an intestinal issue.

McMath was declared brain dead after a surgery to remove her tonsils in December 2013. Doctors said the surgery would help with Jahi’s sleep apnea, but there were complications during her recovery.

Winkfield refused to accept the conclusion and moved the girl to New Jersey, where she has been kept on life support and received care. The state accommodates religions that don’t recognize brain death.

A judge ordered her kept on life support the following week. Days later though, another judge ruled the child should be taken off of life support, but gave the family time to appeal. The following month, she was moved out of the hospital.

As recently as last September, a judge ruled she may still be technically alive.