(AP) – Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston has been suspended for the first three games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

Winston says in a statement released on Facebook that the NFL informed him of their decision on Thursday.

Winston says that “in the past 2 1/2 years my life has been filled with experiences, opportunities and events that have helped me grow, mature and learn.” Winston added that he has eliminated alcohol from his life.

Winston, the first pick in the 2015 draft, has started 45 of the Bucs’ past 48 games. He missed three games last season with a shoulder injury.

He will miss the Bucs’ games against New Orleans, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh and will return Sept. 30 for a game at Chicago.

