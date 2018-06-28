SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Summer may have only just started, but retailers are already ramping up hiring ahead of back-to-school season.

JCPenney says they’re planning to hire more than 150 seasonal associates for their Sacramento-area stores. The hirings are part of the 18,000 seasonal jobs JCPenney aims to hire for across the country.

Open positions include everything from customer service to the SEPHORA beauty consultant.

JCPenney notes that seasonal associates get the full associate discount of up to 25 percent.

Kohl’s also recently announced their plans to hire seasonal workers ahead of back-to-school season.

People interested in applying for jobs at JCPenney are asked to apply in-store or online at http://jcpcareers.com.