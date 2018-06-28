SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Your kids can eat at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers for $1.99 all summer.

The chain is offering the $1.99 deal on Wednesdays at participating locations.

The deal only applies to families ordering and eating in the restaurant- so you can’t order online and you can’t get the food to-go. Kids must be 11 or younger to qualify.

According to the Red Robin website, the limit is 3 kid’s entrees per 1 adult entrée, salad, sandwich, wrap or burger (includes Finest, Gourmet & Tavern burgers). Kid’s specialty beverages are not included.