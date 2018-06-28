ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Kohl’s plans to already start hiring seasonal workers for back to school, fall and the holiday shopping season.

The company is getting a head start on other retailers with its earliest hiring push ever amid a tight job market.

Two stores in the Sacramento region are starting hiring: Roseville West at 10375 Fairway Drive and Vacaville at 570 Orange Drive.

Kohl’s has opened up applications for a variety of jobs including in-store, distribution and e-commerce positions.

People interested in the positions should head to Kohl’s website to apply: http://careers.kohls.com/