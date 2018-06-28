STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police have arrested a second man in connection with the shooting death of a man at a Stockton Motel 6 in May.

Police arrested 21-year-old Fernando Herrera in the 600 block of N. Sutter Street for the May 29 shooting of an unidentified 26-year-old victim at the hotel in the 800 block of Navy Drive, according to a statement from Stockton police.

Herrera was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on suspicion of homicide.

The other suspect is 20-year-old Jose Quintero. He was arrested on May 31 and booked into jail.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and urge anyone with information about the homicide to call their Investigations Unit at (209) 937-8323 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600.