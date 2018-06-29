  • CBS13On Air

Filed Under:american river

AUBURN (CBS13) – As temperatures rise and the Fourth of July holiday approaches, first responders are warning people to be careful along waterways.

Thursday, California Highway Patrol’s Valley Division Air Operations posted video of a hoist rescue they had to do that day.

Apparently, a person who was swimming near the Middle Fork of the American River got trapped by fast currents on the south side of the river. The swimmer suffered a leg injury and couldn’t hike out, so a helicopter rescue was needed.

CHP Helicopter H-24 flew in and hoisted the swimmer up and out of the area and over to the Old Forest Hill Road Bridge, where an ambulance was waiting.

