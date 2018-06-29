  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMDr. Phil
    3:00 PMJudge Judy
    3:30 PMJudge Judy
    4:00 PMCBS13 News at 4pm
    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Los Angeles, Vaccines

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Southern California pediatrician and outspoken critic of mandatory vaccinations has been placed on probation for 35 months.

Dr. Bob Sears says in a Facebook post on Friday that he accepted a settlement with the state medical board.

He had been accused of failing to obtain a detailed medical history before writing a 2014 letter excusing a toddler from immunizations.

Officials said he wrote the letter after the 2-year-old’s mother described an adverse reaction to an earlier vaccination.

Sears says in his post that he accepted the settlement “since it was likely that I’d get probation anyway.”

He’s authored a popular book on vaccines and advocates a staggered, alternative vaccination schedule that contrasts with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s