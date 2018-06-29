Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The measures heading to the November ballot officially have been numbered.
The California Secretary of State released the numbers of the 12 initiatives that qualified for the November ballot.
A measure that would start the ball rolling on ending daylight saving time is Proposition 7, while one to split California in three is Proposition 8.
The one that will likely draw the most eyeballs and attention is the gas tax repeal, or Proposition 6.
Here’s where all 12 stand. The final ballot titles may change between now and Aug. 13.
- Proposition 1: Veterans and Affordable Housing Bond Act of 2018. (SB 3, Chapter 365, Statutes of 2017)
- Proposition 2: No Place Like Home Act of 2018. (AB 1827, Chapter 41, Statutes of 2018)
- Proposition 3: Authorizes Bonds to Fund Projects for Water Supply and Quality, Watershed, Fish, Wildlife, Water Conveyance, and Groundwater Sustainability and Storage. Initiative Statute
- Proposition 4: Authorizes Bonds Funding Construction at Hospitals Providing Children’s Health Care. Initiative Statute.
- Proposition 5: Changes Requirements for Certain Property Owners to Transfer Their Property Tax Base to Replacement Property. Initiative Constitutional Amendment and Statute.
- Proposition 6: Eliminates Recently Enacted Road Repair and Transportation Funding by Repealing Revenues Dedicated for Those Purposes. Requires Any Measure to Enact Certain Vehicle Fuel Taxes and Vehicle Fees Be Submitted to and Approved by the Electorate. Initiative Constitutional Amendment.
- Proposition 7: Daylight saving time. (AB 807, Chapter 60, Statutes of 2018)
- Proposition 8: Authorizes State Regulation of Kidney Dialysis Clinics. Limits Charges for Patient Care. Initiative Statute.
- Proposition 9: Division of California Into Three States. Initiative Statute.
- Proposition 10: Expands Local Governments’ Authority to Enact Rent Control on Residential Property. Initiative Statute.
- Proposition 11: Requires Private-Sector Emergency Ambulance Employees to Remain on Call During Work Breaks. Changes Other Conditions of Employment. Initiative Statute.
- Proposition 12: Establishes New Standards for Confinement of Certain Farm Animals; Bans Sale of Certain Non-Complying Products. Initiative Statute