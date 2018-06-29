SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — The measures heading to the November ballot officially have been numbered.

The California Secretary of State released the numbers of the 12 initiatives that qualified for the November ballot.

A measure that would start the ball rolling on ending daylight saving time is Proposition 7, while one to split California in three is Proposition 8.

The one that will likely draw the most eyeballs and attention is the gas tax repeal, or Proposition 6.

Here’s where all 12 stand. The final ballot titles may change between now and Aug. 13.