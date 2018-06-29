Ryan Mayer

Kelowna, Canada (CBS Local)– A summer baseball team from Louisiana provided some heroics on a road trip in Canada on Tuesday.

According to KelownaNow.com, members of the Port Allen Lefties baseball team, a summer league team for college players, pulled a woman from the wreckage of a car that was spewing smoke. The baseball players got to the car after it had been driven off the road into a ditch.

67-year-old Kelowna resident Linda Jack was trapped inside her vehicle when Lefties manager Darren Westergard noticed the accident, stopped the SUV he was in with some of the players and went to the car to help.

“I had ended up off the road and was really in peril,” said Jack. “Darren came and got the car door open and helped me out, while the rest of the boys grabbed my insurance papers and luggage.”

Jack escaped the accident with only minor injuries. She was able to catch a ride with the Lefties, who were headed to Kelowna that night to play a game against the Kelowna Falcons. Westergard told the site that the timing was serendipitous because the team was actually running late when they came upon the accident.

“The timing was crazy, we were frustrated and running late, but it’s weird how life works and we were glad to help her out,” explained Westergard.

The good karma didn’t extend to the field for the Lefties as they dropped a 6-2 decision to the Falcons that night.