REDDING (CBS13) – Police have arrested one man and have identified the second man in connection with the theft of a van full of show dogs outside of a Redding In-N-Out in June.

Fourteen dogs were in a white Dodge cargo van parked at the restaurant in Redding on June 6. Breeds including rat terriers, rottweilers, and yellow labs were in the van hat made a dinner stop on their way to a show in Vallejo.

The van was stolen. Then the next day, the van and all of the dogs were discovered abandoned in the area of SR-273 and Canyon Road in Redding. The dogs were in good health, say police.

Surveillance footage at the restaurant captured video of two men who stole the van.

On Thursday, Redding police arrested CDC parolee Benjamin Larson, who has “an extensive criminal history”, according to a police statement. He was booked into the Shasta County Jail on 14 counts of animal cruelty, vehicle theft, and possession of stolen property.

The second suspect, Billie Jo Patterson, is still at large. He’s 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Redding Police Department Sergeant Levi Solada at (530) 225-4200. They can also call Secret Witness of Shasta County at (530) 243-2319.