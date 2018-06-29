  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS13 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Two dogs snatched from their backyard in La Mesa were found in Mexico several days later and safely returned to their owners with the help of technology.

The family told 10News they returned home Monday morning after being gone for about an hour to find Mischa and Honzu missing.

The dogs are now reunited with their family. (Source: Horev Nava)

The dogs are now reunited with their family. (Source: Horev Nava)

During the week, the family put up posters around the neighborhood and took to social media in hopes of spreading the word about their missing dogs.

A pet detective enlisted by the family used facial recognition software to track the dogs online and tracked down the dogs on a Mexico-based website on which they were put up for adoption.

The animals were located in Rosarito, Mexico, where the family safely retrieved them.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2018 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s