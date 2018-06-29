SACRAMENTO (CBS13)- The bombs bursting in the air may be an exciting way to celebrate our country’s independence, but they can also be explosive. Sparking fires and fear, year after year.

“We had six fires from illegal fireworks in city limits last year,” said Sacramento Fire Captain and Spokesman Keith Wade.

In California, oversight is left up to local governments. Many counties and cities including Davis and El Dorado choose to outright ban fireworks, and people caught with them could face a $1,000 fine.

But with dry brush and wildfire worries prevalent during the holiday, why do some jurisdictions like Sacramento still allow them?

Cal Fire and the State Fire Marshall haven’t yet responded to our request for comment on this story. But we did speak with the City Fire Marshall, Jason Lee.

“The issue is not with the safe and sane it’s really the illegal ones. Those are the ones that fly in the air and those are the ones we have most concern over,” Lee said.

Lee says legal fireworks never leave the ground.

City leaders told CBS13, that so many schools and non profits make money from fireworks sales, so banning them never got traction.

Richard Hernandez is one example. He operates the fireworks stand at Alhambra and K for his local church.

“We have programs that require funds, [such as] chrome notebooks, church homeless ministry,” Hernandez said.

So with so-called “safe and sane” fireworks here to stay, firefighters still urge caution.

“Number one, to safely handle fireworks should always be an adult. No children should be handling fireworks,” Wade said.

Firefighters recommend standing at least ten feet away from dry grass, brush, or any ignition source. They also say have a hose, water bucket, or extinguisher nearby.