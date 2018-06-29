  • CBS13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMUndercover Boss: Celebrity Edition
    8:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS13 News at 10pm
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crash, Highway 65, Rocklin

ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Officers now have a clearer picture of the SUV that reportedly contributed to a violent crash on Highway 65 in Placer County and sent one person to the hospital.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, a Nissan Altima was traveling on the Pleasant Grove Boulevard offramp from northbound Highway 65, when a white Ford SUV without a license plate and driven by a white male adult in his 30s or 40s swerved toward a white Altima, causing it to lose control and slam sideways into a pole, say officers.

The force of the crash split the Altima in half and trapped the 28-year-old female passenger. She was taken to the Sutter Roseville hospital with major injuries.

“If you think you may have caused or may have contributed to an accident, the best course of action is to pull over,” said CHP officer David Martinez. “But don’t leave the scene. When you leave the scene, it makes it worse.”

Anyone who may have seen what led up to the crash is being asked to come forward.

Traffic around the crash was delayed for at least two hours.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s