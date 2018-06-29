ROCKLIN (CBS13) – Officers now have a clearer picture of the SUV that reportedly contributed to a violent crash on Highway 65 in Placer County and sent one person to the hospital.

Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, a Nissan Altima was traveling on the Pleasant Grove Boulevard offramp from northbound Highway 65, when a white Ford SUV without a license plate and driven by a white male adult in his 30s or 40s swerved toward a white Altima, causing it to lose control and slam sideways into a pole, say officers.

The force of the crash split the Altima in half and trapped the 28-year-old female passenger. She was taken to the Sutter Roseville hospital with major injuries.

“If you think you may have caused or may have contributed to an accident, the best course of action is to pull over,” said CHP officer David Martinez. “But don’t leave the scene. When you leave the scene, it makes it worse.”

Anyone who may have seen what led up to the crash is being asked to come forward.

Traffic around the crash was delayed for at least two hours.