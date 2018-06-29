SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Metro Fire is taking to the skies in its latest effort to keep the public safe.

The department is launching a new drone program that can be used to help guide crews on fires and water rescues.

A dozen drones have been purchased – and 25 firefighters are being trained to fly them.

“The UAV use in public service has expanded in the past two years and that really comes down to the price of the technology,” said Metro Fire Capt. Ryan Gifford. “[It] has come down to where it’s reasonable to use these aircraft, and the FAA has figured out that the aircraft are safe.”

The department has allocated about $35,000 to the new program and they’re hoping to have the drones up in the air later this year.