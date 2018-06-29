SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – NBA legend Isiah Thomas (not the Isaiah Thomas who played for Sacramento) will host the California Classic Youth Forum on Monday for more than 200 Sacramento-area students.

The Hall of Famer will run a writing workshop and panel discussion. The discussion will focus on the students sharing personal stories and talking with one another in order to learn how to better make decisions, stay positive, and build stronger communities.

“I am honored to participate in the California Classic Youth Forum. Sports have a way of bringing people together and breaking down barriers,” said Thomas, founder of Mary’s Court Foundation. “The Sacramento Kings and Build. Black. are providing an opportunity for these young people to get to know each other on and off the court. I am proud to work alongside these leaders to help our young people pursue opportunities in academics, sports, and life.”

The Youth Forum is being held by the Sacramento Kings Foundation and the Kings and Queens Rise League (The League). The League is a youth summer basketball league designed to get young kids involved in sports as a way to “interrupt violence.” The League is part of the Kings partnership with Build. Black. Coalition- which is a group of leaders working to make transformational changes for Black communities in Sacramento.

The League is made up of both female and male students from 8 neighborhoods: Arden Arcade, Del Paso Heights/North Sacramento, Foothill Farms/North Highlands, Fruitridge/Stockton, Marina Vista, Meadowview, Oak Park, and Valley-Hi. The kids play on co-ed teams for 8 Saturdays this summer. The season ends Saturday, July 28 with a daylong tournament at Golden 1 Center.

The Build. Black. Coalition was launched after Stephon Clark was shot and killed by Sacramento Police.

The Kings California Classic starts Monday at the Golden 1 Center.