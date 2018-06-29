(CNN) — “The Terminator” has a message for President Donald Trump: Don’t go back in time to “rescue the coal industry.”

In a video uploaded to Facebook by media company ATTN: on Thursday, former California Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger references a popular movie role he played to mock what he describes as efforts to “save an industry that is poisoning the environment.”

“So President Trump, I know you really want to be an action hero, right?” Schwarzenegger says, while looking at a Trump bobblehead. “So take it from the Terminator, you’re only supposed to go back in time to protect future generations. But your administration attempts to go back in time to rescue the coal industry, which is actually a threat to future generations.”

He then compares Trump’s attempt to “rescue the coal industry” to rescuing other relics from America’s past.

“It is foolish to bring back laughable, outdated technology to suit your political agenda,” Schwarzenegger says. “I mean, what are you going to bring back next? Floppy disks? Fax machines? Beanie Babies? Beepers? Or Blockbuster? Think about it. What if you tried to save Blockbuster?”

This is not the first time Schwarzenegger has taken stabs at the President. Recently, the movie-star-turned-politician spoke out against Trump’s “zero-tolerance” policy for illegal border crossings, which has led to children being separated from their parents.

“As an immigrant, I know the magnetic power of America’s greatness,” Schwarzenegger tweeted on June 19. “As a former border Governor, I know the importance of securing our border and fixing our absurdly broken immigration system. As an American, I know that kids shouldn’t be pawns while the ‘adults’ figure it out.”

He has also advocated for Ohio Republican Gov. John Kasich making a second run for the Oval Office.

In an interview with CNN in March, Schwarzenegger said the GOP is “dying at the box office” by not having more inclusive messages and policies.

“The reason why I said it was because their policies were such that they were not really including everybody,” he said. “So that they have everybody interested, like for instance women. A million women left within a few years because we did not address as a party heath care issues. We didn’t address education issues. We didn’t address environmental issues. Those were three issues that were very important to women, and we were losing them because we were not addressing those issues. So I was telling them, I said, ‘Look, the way you’re going by being so anti-health-care reform and being so anti-environment and stuff like this, we are losing and we’re dying at the box office.”

Schwarzenegger appeared in a different video posted by ATTN: last August. In it, he called out hate groups in response to the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

