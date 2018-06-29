Comments
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramentans will soon have a new daily nonstop flight to Maui.
Hawaiian Airlines announced the plans on Friday. However, vacationers will have to wait until April 1 of next year for the service to begin.
The daily flights are scheduled to depart Sacramento at 8:30 a.m. and arrive in Maui at 11:15 a.m. local time. The flight back home from Maui will leave at 12:45 p.m. and touch down in Sacramento at 8:55 p.m.
Service may not begin until 2019, but tickets have started going on sale as of Friday.