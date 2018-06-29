STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton man is now behind bars facing numerous fines and charges after an illegal fireworks operation was taken down by a San Joaquin County Taskforce made up of several law enforcement agencies.

Boxes filled with thousands of pounds worth of explosives and destructive devices were found inside a home right next door to a preschool.

The devices considered by police as destructive and dangerous have already been destroyed. All that’s left are boxes filled with $100,000 worth of illegal fireworks.

“They terrorize homes, they risk people’s lives, they terrorize animals and they cause disruption,” said Tori Verber-Salazar, San Joaquin County District Attorney.

The 14,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were found inside the Stockton home of Steven Clark, 40, who lives right next door to a preschool. Investigators say he was selling items through ads on Craigslist.

“It will not be tolerated in San Joaquin County. We will be out, every day until the Fourth of July, and after pursuing individuals who believe they can come into this county and commit this kind of crime. We have zero tolerance for it,” Verber-Salazar said.

Investigators with the San Joaquin County Taskforce believe Clark purchased the fireworks from Washington State. He now faces various felony charges including possession and advertising for illegal fireworks.

“In addition, we found commercial-grade fireworks which is what you would see at a professional shoot,” said Lantz Rey, Manteca Fire Department.

Officers say if Clark’s illegal fireworks would have gone off where they were stored, it would have been catastrophic.

“You got fire, you got explosive injuries things like that, it could be very devastating. I mean, someone could potentially get killed with this stuff,” said Sgt. Gregg Beall, Manteca Police Bomb Squad.

Clark has been booked in the San Joaquin County jail. His bond is set at $2.2 million.