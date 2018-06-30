YOLO COUNTY (CBS13) — As the County Fire burns 8000 acres strong through the hillsides in Yolo County, concerned residents gathered along County Road 63 to watch the flames spread.

Despite mandatory evacuation orders and a shelter set up at nearby Guinda Grange Hall, some chose to wait it out and do what they could to protect their property.

Firefighters faced challenging conditions as temperatures topped 100 degrees Saturday, but they continued the attack by air and on the ground.

“We have weather which is a huge issue. The terrain the topography, the fuels. We’re getting ready to run out of daylight so that’s going to hamper the air,” Anthony Brown of CAL-FIRE said.

Many residents worried about more than just their own well being including Jake Franceschi who was focused on getting horses and livestock out of danger.

“Our main focus was getting horses and livestock out pretty much just get all of our friends and stuff out,” Franceschi said.

This County Fire continued to spread all evening long, consuming several thousand acres. CAL FIRE anticipates they will be fighting this one throughout the night and well into Sunday.

Evacuations are currently mandatory for County Rd 63 to County Rd 76, West of Highway 16 and the Murphy Ranch area.

The County fire was 0% contained as of Saturday night.