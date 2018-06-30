9:00 p.m. UPDATE: The fire is now 8000 acres and 0% contained. 30 structures are threatened.

Firefighters said the fire is being driven by red flag weather conditions which consist of low humidity, high heat, and strong winds.

The evacuations are still in place for Count Road 63 to County Road 76, West of Highway 16 and the Murphy Ranch area.

The evacuation center is at the Guinda Grange Hall.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

—

6:30 p.m. UPDATE: The fire is now 4000 acres, CAL FIRE says. Ten structures are threatened.

—

5:40 p.m. UPDATE: The fire is now 1000 acres near County Road 63 and Highway 16, Rumsey Canyon (Yolo County).

Evacuations are still in effect.

CAL FIRE renamed the fire to the former name, it will now be called the County Fire.

—

5:10 p.m. UPDATE: The fire is now 800 acres, 0% contained. The Evacuation Center is Rumsey Grange Hall.

Thirty-eight engines, eight water tenders, 12 helicopters, 10 hand crews, seven dozers, and nine air tankers are currently assigned to the scene.

—

4:40 p.m. UPDATE: Guinda Fire has jumped to 600 acres.

—

4:20 p.m. UPDATE: CAL FIRE has dubbed the County Fire the Guinda Fire. Evacuations are still in place between County Road 63 to County Road 76, west of Highway 16 plus the Murphy Ranch Area.

—

4:00 p.m. UPDATE: National Weather Service reported that the fire is moving toward the Napa County Line, northeast of Lake Berryessa.

—

3:40 p.m. UPDATE: Fire is 350 acres and there is no containment. No structure damage or injuries have been reported. Evacuations are taking place on County Road 63, County Road 76 and West of County Road 16.

—

YOLO COUNTY (CBS 13) — A large fire on County Road 63 in Yolo County near Guinda started Saturday afternoon at 2:12 p.m.

A large column of smoke from the County Fire is visible Northwest of Woodland and was visible from Sacramento County.

Numerous resources have been requested by firefighters on scene, including air resources and multiple hand crews.