(Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)(Photo by Debora Robinson/NHLI via Getty Images)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Anaheim Ducks have acquired center Chase De Leo from the Winnipeg Jets in a trade for left wing Nic Kerdiles.

The Ducks announced the deal Saturday swapping two California natives hoping for an NHL breakthrough in new surroundings.

De Leo is a 22-year-old prospect from La Mirada, a suburb between Los Angeles and Anaheim. He has appeared in two games for Winnipeg, making his NHL debut against the Ducks in 2016.

Kerdiles has appeared three games over the past two seasons for Anaheim. The Orange County product also appeared in four playoff games for the Ducks in 2017.

