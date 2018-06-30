5:50 p.m. UPDATE: Mandatory Evacuations are still in effect for Double Eagle Ranch community.

Road closures on Mule Skinner Rd at Highway 20, Walker Ridge Road at Highway 20, Highway 20 between Highway 16 and Highway 53.

An Evacuation advisory has been issued for South of Highway 20 to Morgan Valley Road and East from Sky High Ridge Road to the County Line.

Evacuation Center is at Lower Lake High School, 9430 Lake St. Lower Lake, CA 95457

—

5:00 p.m. UPDATE: Fire is now 13,750 acres and new evacuations are in effect for the Double Eagle Ranch.

For more information, residents can call the Pawnee Information Line at (707) 967-4207

—

LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) —CAL FIRE says the Pawnee Fire kicked up Saturday afternoon. They said they are increasing resources including air attack to the fire due to fire activity increasing.

The fire was contained at 73 percent as of Saturday morning, after burning 13,700 acres and destroying 22 homes.

Evacuees in the community of Spring Valley and areas served by New Long Valley and Old Long Valley Road North of Highway 20, were allowed to return home Wednesday afternoon.

The fire started in the evening on June 23.