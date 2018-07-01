MODESTO (CBS13) — An arson suspect was caught on camera Friday, now the Stanislaus Regional Fire Investigation Unit is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect.

The suspect was caught on surveillance video biking into a parking lot and throwing an object over a fence. While in the air, it appears the object is on fire. The suspect is then seen riding away.

The incident occurred on Friday, June 29th at Pedro’s Pallet Yard located at 583 Crows Landing Road near 7th Street in Modesto.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fire Investigation Unit at 209-525-5537 or email info@stanfiu.org