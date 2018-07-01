4:30 p.m. UPDATE: Sacramento Fire reported that with high temperatures, the fire department was stretched thin this afternoon. They said the largest fire is at the Florin Perkins site.

—

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A large storage bin and a pile of carpets are on fire Sunday afternoon as a large two-alarm fire is underway at the Florin Perkins Public Disposal Site.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. The Sacramento Fire Department said about 80 firefighters are fighting the fire. Firefighters say this will be a long, drawn-out fire.

Firefighters said no structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for details