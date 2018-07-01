  • CBS13

    On Air Schedule:

    5:00 PMCBS13 News at 5pm
    5:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:00 PM60 Minutes Presents: 50 Years of 60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMInstinct
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Florin Perkins Public Disposal Site, Sacramento

4:30 p.m. UPDATE: Sacramento Fire reported that with high temperatures, the fire department was stretched thin this afternoon. They said the largest fire is at the Florin Perkins site.

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A large storage bin and a pile of carpets are on fire Sunday afternoon as a large two-alarm fire is underway at the Florin Perkins Public Disposal Site.

The fire started around 3:30 p.m. The Sacramento Fire Department said about 80 firefighters are fighting the fire. Firefighters say this will be a long, drawn-out fire.

Firefighters said no structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story, check back for details 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s