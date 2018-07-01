LAKE COUNTY (CBS13) — The Pawnee Fire, which started over a week ago, has now grown to 14,500 acres and is 73% contained.

The fire sparked up again Saturday during the gusty dry heat and grew from 13,700 acres and 65% containment Friday afternoon to 13,850 acres with 73% containment Saturday night.

CAL FIRE expects the fire will be contained by Thursday.

Fifty structures are still threatened by the fire while 22 have been destroyed and six structures were damaged.

While the red flag warning expired Sunday, CAL FIRE reported that conditions remained hot and dry with erratic winds. They said the fire is capable of making sustained runs due to the type of fuels and topography. An immediate threat exists to the community of Double Eagle.

Mandatory Evacuations are in effect for the community of Double Eagle. The area between Highway 20 and Morgan Valley Road and from Sky High

Ridge Road and the county line is under an evacuation advisory.