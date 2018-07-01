The Latest on NBA free agency (all times EDT):

10:45 p.m.

Lance Stephenson is joining LeBron James in Los Angeles.

Stephenson agreed to a deal with the Lakers on Sunday night, his agency, Priority Sports, announced on Twitter . That came just hours after James decided he would join the Lakers.

The two have traded testy moments in the playoffs when Stephenson’s Indiana teams faced James’ squads in both Miami and Cleveland.

Stephenson averaged 9.2 points last season.