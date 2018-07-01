  • CBS13

Filed Under:Basketball, LaBron, lakers, Lance Stephenson, LeBron James, Los Angeles, NBA
(Photo by Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Latest on NBA free agency (all times EDT):

10:45 p.m.

Lance Stephenson is joining LeBron James in Los Angeles.

Stephenson agreed to a deal with the Lakers on Sunday night, his agency, Priority Sports, announced on Twitter . That came just hours after James decided he would join the Lakers.

The two have traded testy moments in the playoffs when Stephenson’s Indiana teams faced James’ squads in both Miami and Cleveland.

Stephenson averaged 9.2 points last season.

