The Latest on NBA free agency (all times EDT):

9:50 p.m.

Mario Hezonja is leaving Orlando to play for David Fizdale and the New York Knicks.

The No. 5 pick in the 2015 draft tweeted a picture of himself in a Knicks sweatshirt, writing that he was “very excited to be joining the Knicks and play for coach Fizdale!”

Hezonja averaged 9.6 points last season, easily the best of his three-year career. ESPN reported the Croatian native had agreed to a one-year deal worth $6.5 million.

The Knicks had said they didn’t plan to be active in free agency, hoping to save their cap space for 2019.