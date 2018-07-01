DAVIS (CBS 13) — The Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District issued an Air-Quality Advisory in regard to the County Fire in Guinda that is transporting smoke throughout the county.

The Red Flag conditions, gusty winds, hot temperatures and low humidity, affect the air quality as the fire continues to burn.

The Management District said, “wildfire smoke is made up of a complex mixture of gases and fine particles when wood and other organic materials are burning that can penetrate deep into the lungs causing a range of health issues from coughing and trouble breathing to headaches and chest pain.”

The Yolo-Solano Air Quality Management District issued some tips to help families and individuals lower their health impacts and exposure when wildfire smoke is present:

Reduce outdoor physical activity. Exercise increases the amount of air lungs intake by as much as 10 to 20 times, allowing pollution and smoke to travel deeper into the lungs.​

Reduce exposure to smoke. Children, the elderly, women who are pregnant, and people with respiratory or heart conditions should be particularly careful to avoid exposure. Make sure to follow your doctor’s directions regarding medicines and asthma management plans. Call your doctor if symptoms worsen and whether you should leave the area.

Lower other sources of indoor air pollution. Smoking cigarettes, using gas, propane and wood-burning stoves and furnaces, spraying aerosol cans and even burning candles or incense can increase particle levels in a home and should be avoided when wildfire smoke is present.

Pay attention to local news. Watch the news for health warnings as well as what to do in an emergency situation. Paying attention to public health messages is a measure residents can take to avoid smoke impacts and stay informed.

Stay indoors. Avoid outdoor activities regardless of health or fitness level. Smoke affects everyone.

Turn on your air conditioner. Reduce exposure to outdoor smoke by closing all windows and doors and turning on the air conditioner. Consider visiting a place with air conditioning if no air conditioner is available and it is too warm to stay indoors.

Sign up to receive local air quality alerts and forecasts via email or text at: http://ysaqmd.enviroflash.org/.

Follow the District online. Stay informed of local air quality issues by visiting the Air District’s website at: www.ysaqmd.org or following on Twitter: https://twitter.com/YoloSolanoAir or Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/YoloSolanoAir. YSAQMD covers all of Yolo County and the portion of Solano County that includes Dixon, Rio Vista, and Vacaville.