Easton Carraway plays with his toys after just getting home from St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis. (Source: Alexa Knowles/WALA)

Foley, AL (WALA) — A story about a true come back kid on this “Feel Good Friday.” Two and a half year old Easton Carraway is now back home in Foley after beating a rare form of cancer, twice. The Gulf Coast community has rallied around him since his first diagnosis last year.

He’s spent more than half his life in a hospital, and it’s been a long road. Just two weeks after Easton won his first battle against cancer, his parents heard the awful words: the cancer came back.

Beating cancer twice before his third birthday means Easton can pretty much do whatever he wants, said his dad, Cody Carraway.

The vibrant 2-year-old has settled right back in at home in Foley after spending months at St. Jude Research Hospital in Memphis. Hooked up to machines, fighting for his life against a rare form of cancer, for the second time. He was first diagnosed last March when doctors found stage-four tumors in his pelvis and lungs. Against all odds, he beat it. We were there when he came home the first time. But just weeks later, the cancer came back.

“[We] went for routine blood work at South Baldwin. Left South Baldwin, we were traveling down the road, and he had a seizure, and so we took him for scans the next day, and that’s when they told us it was on the brain, and we needed to get back to St. Jude, it was pretty devastating,” said Carraway.

So they went back to Memphis, and after two stem cell transplants, another brain surgery, more chemo and radiation, Easton kicked cancer, again.

“The whole time the staff at St. Jude was very optimistic, told us, hey, he did it once, he can do it again.”

And with his second victory, Easton also came back with a baby brother, Gunner. He was born while Easton was having brain surgery to remove the tumor. A roller coaster of emotions for his parents, but the feeling of having him back home and healthy, beats them all.

Carraway said Easton is his inspiration and role model, living proof that miracles can happen. There have been some side effects to the chemo and radiation since he’s been home, but at last check, Easton’s tests came back all good.

