SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Police are searching for the suspects responsible for a shooting that injured a local rap artist and left an apartment complex riddled with bullet holes.

“This window right here was shot out. A bullet went right through and into the kitchen,” said Oliver Kruszka who lives in the housing complex.

The broken windows and bullet holes were the aftermath of a weekend pool party that ended in gunfire.

“We were standing on the porch and shots rang out and it was in such great succession that I told my girlfriend get down, get down,” Kruszka said.

Residents in the Vasari Luxury Apartment Homes off Sheldon say there was a large gathering on Saturday with a DJ. As the party came to a close, witnesses say there were some fights and some men with guns were asked to leave.

“About 10 o’clock we got a call and responded out there about a shooting,” said Sgt. Vance Chandler with Sac PD.

Officers arrived and found local rapper, Steeezy, and another person had been shot.

“I just looked down and seen blood on my shoe,” he said.

Steeezy says they had permission for the birthday party from management, someone he knows lives on the property.

Unfortunately, there were some unwanted guests.

“We don’t know what happened nobody does. It was a random shooting,” Steeezy said.

And there’s no way of keeping them out.

“First and foremost, fix that gate,” a neighbor said.

Residents say security is an ongoing issue in the complex and the gate has been broken for months.

There’s also not a full-time security guard or cameras.

“A lot of people could have been hurt and it was inconsiderate on behalf of the management,” said Mercedes Jefferson who lives across from the pool.

She said outsiders frequently use the pool without permission and occasionally it looks like the community pool.

“I would love to use the pool, but I have a six-year-old daughter, and I don’t want her being around all of that,” she added.

Steeezy says he doesn’t promote violence and it was supposed to be a day of fun.

“I love my city. 916 made me,” he said.

Angry residents say the party should never have been allowed and they want more oversite in the future

The apartment complex management released a statement saying they’re conducting their own investigation at this time and speaking to residents, but are getting conflicting stories so they do not have a comment at this time.

Police add they have made no arrests and are still trying to identify the suspects